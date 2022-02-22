Advocate Paul Kennedy, accused of child sex trafficking and rape, has died | News24

Well-known senior advocate Paul Kennedy, who’s a co-accused in a legal case involving greater than 700 fees together with the rape of a minor and sexual assault, has died.

Several senior figures within the authorized fraternity confirmed to News24 on Monday evening that Kennedy, who has additionally acted as a choose, had died.

The reason behind loss of life has not been formally confirmed.

His loss of life comes every week earlier than he was to seem within the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

News24 had not named Kennedy in relation to the kid rape case as he and his co-accused had not but pleaded.

The advocate was arrested in July final 12 months and launched on bail of R20 000.

According to the ultimate indictment, which paints an image of a well-organised little one intercourse ring, the crimes have been allegedly dedicated between September 2020 and July 2021.

The ultimate indictment lists 735 fees between Kennedy and his co-accused.

More to comply with.

