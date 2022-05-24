AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knock-out stage berth | Football News – Times of India

That’s it!We prime Group D after a five-star efficiency from the boys. 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #PleasureMohunBagan … https://t.co/z3OX0FNm4D — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) 1653411130000

KOLKATA: India’s ATK Mohun Bagan dished out a dominant efficiency to e-book their place within the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals with a convincing 5-2 win over Maziya Sports & Recreation to prime Group D on Tuesday.ATK Mohun Bagan thus grew to become the primary Indian membership in AFC Cup historical past to prime the group and qualify for the knockout stage after shedding their opening group-stage sport.

Joni Kauko (26′ 37′) starred as Juan Ferrando‘s males ensured that there have been no shocks on the ultimate matchday.

Kauko produced a well-placed end from the sting of the field to place ATK Mohun Bagan into the lead.

Then, Kauko bought into the field to chase a ball, introduced it underneath his management and positioned a high-quality shot into the again of the Maziya web to make sure a two-goal cushion for his crew.

After the break, Roy Krishna (56′) obtained a ball from a cross by Subhasish and slotted it house to regain his crew’s two-goal lead.

Just two minutes later, Subhasish (58′), who offered the help for the third objective, wrote his title into the scoresheet with a neat end from a Liston Colaco free-kick to make it 4-1 in favour of the Mariners.

Carl McHugh (71′) added Bagan’s fifth objective of the evening earlier than Tana accomplished his brace with a well-placed header from contained in the field.

Tana scored each the objectives for Maziya, within the forty fifth and 73rd minute respectively.

Both ATKMB and Bashundhara ended on the identical factors. But ATKMB made it to the inter zone semifinals on the premise of face to face document.

Under the match guidelines face to face outcomes come first to resolve which crew advances when the groups are on equal factors. ATKMB had crushed Bashundhara earlier.

Gokulam Kerala lose to Bashundhara Kings defeat

Earlier within the day, reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat by the hands of Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.

Captain Robinho was excellent for the Bangladeshi champions, scoring one good objective and establishing one other.

With all 4 groups within the group beginning the ultimate match-day on three factors, each Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara had all to play for and each went near scoring inside 5 minutes, with Robinho seeing an effort deflected extensive at one finish, and Jithin MS going shut on the different.

But the Bangladeshi facet took the initiative from then on, racking up 14 photographs to a few within the first half, seven of which had been taken by the lesser-known Robinho, who pressured Rakshit Dagar into an excellent save on 27 minutes as strain grew on the Kings’ I-League opponents.

The Brazilian was just about a one-man assault for Bashundhara at instances, and the one shock when he opened the scoring on 36 minutes was the brilliance of the strike, as he tricked his well past a pair of defenders earlier than curling in a sensational 20-yard effort, which is able to certainly rank among the many objectives of the match at season’s finish.

Robinho then turned supplier, floating in a pleasant cross from the left-hand facet, with Marong’s thumping header an excessive amount of for Dagar to deal with within the 54th minute.

Gokulam Kerala’s then carved out a lifeline when Jourdain Fletcher arrowed a low strike into the web following Mohammed Jassim’s cross with 1 / 4 of an hour remaining.

With Fletcher hammering a free kick in opposition to the crossbar within the ninetieth minute, the Kerala facet pushed laborious for an equaliser, however their failure to search out it signalled the top of their AFC Cup marketing campaign.