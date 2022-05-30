Affectionate kitten climbs on woman’s head, her reaction is hilarious. Watch

Do you assume cats aren’t very loving pets? Well, this video could immediate you to assume in any other case. It reveals an cute and somewhat affectionate kitten who feels the must be involved along with her human – even when it means sitting on high of their head.

This candy video was shared on an Instagram web page referred to as ‘kittyboyandfriends’. The web page options a number of movies of cats and kittens and is a deal with for anybody who loves such content material. The Instagram web page options the adventures of cats named Kitty Boy and Joey – and different cats and kittens who’re fostered by their human.

This video reveals a foster kitten named Cookie, who appears extraordinarily connected to her foster mother. The kitten will be seen climbing on high of the lady’s head and attempting to make itself really feel comfy sitting there. The lady, however, can’t cease laughing on the kitten’s antics.

“This is definitely a first for me… Cookie is hands down the most affectionate kitten I’ve ever fostered! He always wants to be near you… even if it means on top of your head,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the pleasant video under:

Since being shared three days in the past, the video has collected over 12,000 likes, together with a number of feedback. While many have reacted to the video, some have shared comparable situations they’ve had with their very own cats.

“So adorable,” reacted a person. “They climbed my ponytail last weekend as it dangled off the couch,” shared one other. “Our first cat when he was a kitten tried that but soon found out he was much more comfortable snuggled in our laps,” added a 3rd. “The cutest thing ever,” commented a fourth.

What do you consider this video?