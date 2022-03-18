Afghan anchor held by Taliban after reporting drama ban: Network        

One of Afghanistan’s high information presenters is being detained by the Taliban for reporting that overseas dramas had been banned from native TV screens, his community confirmed Friday.

Rights teams have condemned a decline in media freedoms and growing assaults on journalists because the Taliban swept again to energy final yr with the United Nations calling for an finish to “intimidation and threats against journalists” after the newest arrest.

TOLOnews, the nation’s main unbiased tv community, mentioned presenter Bahram Aman was detained on the channel’s workplace on Thursday night together with information director Khpolwak Sapai and authorized adviser Nafi Khaleeq.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The three were arrested for broadcasting news that the authorities had banned television channels from airing foreign drama serials,” TOLOnews mentioned in an announcement.

Sapai and Khaleeq had been launched later Thursday.

“Our whole family is concerned,” a relative of Aman informed AFP, asking to not be named.

“Previously… they had threatened him.”

After seizing energy, the Taliban banned TV stations from broadcasting dramas or soaps until they’d an Islamic theme, though it was loosely noticed.

They seem now to be extra strictly imposing that directive, which TOLOnews reported on.

Reports of the trio’s arrest prompted a robust response from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

“The UN urges the release of all those taken away by gunmen and an end to the intimidation and threats against journalists and independent media,” it mentioned on Twitter.

During the Taliban’s first stint in energy from 1996-2001, there was little Afghan media to talk of and the Taliban banned tv, films and most different types of leisure as immoral.

Despite promising a softer model of their rule since taking energy final yr, they’ve cracked down on journalists, critics of the regime, and girls activists demanding rights to work and schooling.

Read extra:

Afghan group rejects killing polio vaccine workers

UN establishes ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status