Afghan commerce minister to have meetings in agriculture, energy ministries in Russia
Afghanistan’s minister of commerce and commerce Nooruddin Azizi
from the interim authorities of the Taliban could have conferences in
Russia’s Agriculture Ministry, Energy Ministry and the Chamber of
Commerce and Industry throughout the go to to the nation, Trend studies citing
TASS.
The minister is already on his solution to Moscow, the supply stated,
including that the go to to Russia “will last until August 21.” “As
commerce minister he can be concerned in commerce points. He could have
conferences within the Agriculture Ministry, the Russian Energy Ministry
and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Everything that’s
associated to enterprise, commerce relations,” he famous.
Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of
the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov
introduced preparations for a go to of Nooruddin Azizi to Moscow in
June, including that the minister had approached Russia with an inventory of
items, which curiosity Kabul, together with oil merchandise, wheat, numerous
varieties of different civilian items.