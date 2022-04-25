Afghan defence minister says will not tolerate ‘invasions’

Afghanistan’s appearing defence minister stated on Sunday that the Taliban administration wouldn’t tolerate “invasions” from its neighours after protesting towards airstrikes it says had been carried out by neighbouring Pakistan.

The feedback come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officers say killed dozens in Kunar and Khost provinces.

Pakistan, which has not confirmed any involvement in airstrikes inside Afghanistan’s borders, stated the 2 nations are “brotherly countries”.

“We are facing problems and challenges from both the world and our neighbors, the clear example is invasion by them in our territory in Kunar,” stated Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, appearing Afghan defence minister, at a ceremony in Kabul commemorating the anniversary of the dying of his father, Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

“We can’t tolerate the invasion. We have tolerated that attack. We tolerated that because of national interests, next time we might not tolerate it,” he stated.

Pakistan’s overseas workplace spokesperson stated when requested for touch upon Yaqoob’s feedback that Pakistan hoped for longterm engagement with Afghanistan to safe peace.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly countries. The governments and people of both countries regard terrorism as a serious threat and have suffered from this scourge for long time … therefore, it is important that our two countries engage in a meaningful manner through relevant institutional channels to cooperate in countering cross border terrorism and taking actions against terrorist groups on their soil,” the spokesperson stated.

The Taliban administration’s overseas ministry final week referred to as in Pakistan’s ambassador to protest towards the strikes. Local officers stated the strikes by Pakistan navy helicopters killed 36 folks.

The United Nation’s youngsters’s company head in Afghanistan stated that 20 youngsters had been killed in airstrikes in Khost and Kunar on April 16.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, there have been quite a few standoffs alongside the two,600-km (1,615-mile) border with Pakistan – drawn by British colonial rulers and disputed by Kabul.

Increasingly pissed off by persevering with militant assaults, Pakistan’s navy has stepped up operations alongside the Afghan border in current months.

