Afghan evacuees fleeing Taliban face months more limbo in UAE: US official

Thousands of Afghans who fled when their nation was seized by the Taliban final yr face months extra in limbo within the United Arab Emirates, a senior US official stated Friday.

About 12,000 folks have already endured a irritating wait within the United Arab Emirates capital because the evacuations began in August, when the United States ended its 20-year occupation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But a senior State Department official, who requested to stay nameless, stated it could take months to clear the 2 Abu Dhabi facilities, which embrace lodging constructed for migrant employees.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’d be very nice to have it finished by August,” the official stated. “But honestly, I can’t tell you.”

The course of has been so gradual that the precise variety of evacuees in Abu Dhabi stay unclear. A survey of the inhabitants, solely cleared to go forward by UAE officers this yr, continues to be being accomplished.

“I told them I was really sorry it was taking so long, that I was as frustrated as they were,” stated the official, after visiting the Abu Dhabi evacuees.

“Several thousand” can hope for resettlement within the US however “very, very, very many of the people came here with no reference to the United States,” the official stated.

Their path to a bunch nation stays unclear, however the official was assured they might not be “forcibly returned” to Afghanistan, which might be thought-about unlawful.

Read extra:

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

UAE sends fourth aid plane to Afghanistan capital Kabul

France’s foreign minister in UAE to oversee Afghan exodus