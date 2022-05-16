Afghan money exchangers reopen after strike against license fees imposed by Taliban

Thousands of cash exchangers in Afghanistan ended their strike on Monday, the brokers fee stated, a day after they shut their retailers to protest a steep hike in license charges imposed by Taliban authorities.

Afghanistan’s formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept again to energy in August final yr, ending 20 years of US-led army intervention within the deeply impoverished nation.

Since then cash exchangers — who swap currencies, make casual money transfers and even give loans — have performed a key position in assembly the monetary wants of lots of Afghanistan’s 38 million residents mired in humanitarian disaster.

“Today, the money exchange markets across Afghanistan are open,” Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Money Exchange Commission, advised AFP.

“They (Taliban leaders) requested that we should open the markets and that they will resolve our problems fully.”

Money exchangers in Kabul and different cities, together with Herat and Kunduz, went on strike on Sunday after the central financial institution raised their license charges to 5 million Afghanis ($56,000) from 300,000.

Zeerak stated the central financial institution had additionally advised forex merchants to conduct transactions on-line, and that they should have a minimal of fifty million Afghanis to function.

On Tuesday the fee could have a gathering with the finance ministry and the governor of Afghanistan’s central financial institution, he stated.

Experts stated the central financial institution’s new directives have been motivated by the Taliban’s need to chop off funding paths to militant teams.

Many international nations have made help to Afghanistan conditional on the Taliban regime guaranteeing human rights and stopping worldwide terror teams from working within the nation.

Afghanistan’s cash market had been risky for a number of months after the US seized billions of {dollars} in Afghan belongings throughout its hasty withdrawal when the Taliban seized energy.

Since then there was a scarcity of {dollars} as worldwide donors additionally suspended the large help inflows that had propped up the Afghan economic system for 20 years through the US presence within the nation.

