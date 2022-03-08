Afghan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Likely To Replace Jason Roy In Gujarat Titans: Report | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans will in all chance be changing Jason Roy with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the onerous hitting Afghan opener, for the upcoming Indian Premier League. Roy had pulled out of the IPL as he did not need to keep within the bubble for a protracted interval. Apart from having a 150-plus profession T20 strike charge as an opener, Gurbaz can be a useful keeper which makes him a multi utility participant. The most fun facet is the 20-year-old’s skill to clear the ropes with 113 sixes in 69 profession T20 video games.

He has performed 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is in his quick however thrilling profession to this point.

Gujarat Titans are but to formally announce Gurbaz as a substitute as they await the BCCI inexperienced mild. But, it’s understood that the workforce think-tank has taken in depth inputs from premier spinner Rashid Khan, who has additionally been Gurbaz’s senior within the nationwide workforce.

Gurbaz’s entry may additionally resolve one other subject for Titans and that is the retaining disaster.

Matthew Wade will solely be out there within the second week of IPL and the one different keeper within the roster is Wriddhiman Saha, whom they could be compelled to play regardless of not such nice T20 report in latest occasions.

Gurbaz’s entry would possibly reduce the fear of head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya.

Promoted

Gurbaz has been a wanted title in franchise cricket having performed for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League, Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League and Khulna Tigers in Bangladesh Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)