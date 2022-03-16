Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status

Afghan refugees within the United States will likely be allowed to remain for no less than 18 months below momentary protected standing, the federal government stated Wednesday, a transfer that can assist a few of the hundreds who arrived following the chaotic American withdrawal from their nation.

The Afghans should already be within the US and cross a background test to qualify for this system, which is meant to assist hundreds who have been evacuated to the US below a short-term standing generally known as humanitarian parole as their nation fell to the Taliban.

For many, nevertheless, time is operating out as a result of they haven’t but obtained everlasting residency by means of backlogged applications such because the particular immigrant visa, which is issued to individuals who labored as interpreters or in another capability for the US and its allies throughout the 20-year battle.

In the meantime, their nation has spiraled right into a deep financial disaster below Taliban rule, and thousands and thousands of them are vulnerable to hunger.

“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated in a press release saying the transfer.

More than 76,000 Afghans have been admitted to the US following the US withdrawal in August.

An Afghan arms a child to US troopers at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized management of the nation in August 2021. (Twitter)

Homeland Security has stated that about 40 % will finally qualify for a particular immigrant visa, a prolonged and complicated course of that in the end gives everlasting authorized residency and a path to citizenship.

Most have now settled in communities across the US, with the biggest numbers shifting to Northern Virginia and the encircling Washington, D.C., space, northern California and Texas.

Refugee advocates have been urging the Biden administration to designate Afghanistan for momentary protected standing to forestall Afghans from changing into stranded with out authorized residency standing when their two years of humanitarian parole expires.

“We welcome this designation as an important affirmation that Afghans already in the United States cannot return safely to their homeland,” stated Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

“In resettling thousands of Afghan families since the evacuation, we have heard heartbreaking testimonials of devastating and devolving conditions in Afghanistan. Many of their loved ones remain in-country and still desperately need our help to reach safety.”

The refugee advocates even have pressed Congress to cross the Afghan Adjustment Act, which might grant the Afghans everlasting residency and allow them to use for US citizenship, as was executed for refugees prior to now, together with for individuals from Cuba, Vietnam and Iraq.

The AfghanEvac coalition, which incorporates about 100 organizations and has been calling on the US authorities to assist get extra Afghans out of their nation, welcomed the momentary protected standing determination as “an appreciated bandaid.”

But the group stated Congress must act on the laws.

“You were with us in August,” it stated in a pointed message on Twitter. “Stay with us now.”

The US has granted momentary protected standing to individuals from a few dozen international locations, most just lately Ukraine. Repeated extensions of the 18-month standing have left tens of hundreds of individuals in a sort of immigration limbo for years.

