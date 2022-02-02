Afghan women call for continued European support

The Afghan Women’s Days convention hosted by the European Parliament wrapped up as we speak. The two-day convention was organized to focus on the plight of ladies and ladies residing in Afghanistan after exterior forces pulled in a foreign country final yr. The occasion featured many ladies who’re journalists, human rights activists and former authorities officers from Afghanistan who’ve skilled the discount of their rights as a result of Taliban rule.

“Unfortunately there are humanitarian catastrophes going on and it’s a horrendous human rights situation in the country,” former Minister of Women’s Affairs in Afghanistan, Sima Samar, stated. “Not only for the women and girls, but for everyone.”

Samar known as for the European Union to help the humanitarian wants of all individuals in Afghanistan by channeling assist by organizations like UNICEF and the WHO, slightly than by the federal government.

All of the Afghan girls, together with Samar, who participated within the convention have been finalists for the Sakharov prize in 2021. The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is the very best award that the European Parliament can provide to human rights activists all over the world. While the 2021 award went to Alexei Navalny for his anti-corruption work in Russia, these girls have additionally been acknowledged of their wrestle to get girls’s rights in Afghanistan.

“We hold this event to give Afghan women and girls a voice in our house and to honour and support the human rights work achieved by the 2021 Afghan Women finalists for the Sakharov prize,” Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, stated. “Together we will seek ways to help both those on the ground and those who were forced to flee from their homes.”

The programme featured discussions about the way forward for girls in Afghanistan in addition to how you can greatest help girls’s rights activists each within the nation and residing in exile. Many of the ladies who participated within the convention have been themselves exiled from the nation or focused by the Taliban for his or her work for gender equality.

