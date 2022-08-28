Europe
Afghanistan builds 150,000-strong national army
The Taliban-run administration has constructed a 150,000-strong
nationwide military and the quantity could enhance, Afghanistan’s state-run
Bakhtar information company reported on Sunday, Trend reviews citing
Xinhua.
“The present personnel of the National Army are 150,000. And the
quantity could enhance,” Bakhtar quoted Acting Defense Minister
Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid as saying.
Technical groups of the protection ministry, based on the highest
army official, have repaired 60 broken helicopters over the
previous yr.
The former Afghan authorities, which collapsed within the wake of
U.S.-led forces withdrawal in August final yr, had a
350,000-strong safety drive together with a 150,000-strong nationwide
military, specialists mentioned.