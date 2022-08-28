Afghanistan builds 150,000-strong national army

The Taliban-run administration has constructed a 150,000-strong

nationwide military and the quantity could enhance, Afghanistan’s state-run

Bakhtar information company reported on Sunday, Trend reviews citing

Xinhua.

“The present personnel of the National Army are 150,000. And the

quantity could enhance,” Bakhtar quoted Acting Defense Minister

Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid as saying.

Technical groups of the protection ministry, based on the highest

army official, have repaired 60 broken helicopters over the

previous yr.

The former Afghan authorities, which collapsed within the wake of

U.S.-led forces withdrawal in August final yr, had a

350,000-strong safety drive together with a 150,000-strong nationwide

military, specialists mentioned.