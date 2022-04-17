Afghanistan death toll in ‘Pakistan strikes’ rises to at least 47: Officials

The loss of life toll from Pakistani navy air strikes within the jap Afghanistan provinces of Khost and Kunar has risen to a minimum of 47, officers mentioned on Sunday.

“Forty-one civilians, mainly women and children, were killed and 22 others were wounded in air strikes by Pakistani forces near the Durand line in Khost province,” Shabir Ahmad Osmani, director of data and tradition in Khost informed AFP concerning the strikes that passed off on Saturday.

Two different officers confirmed the loss of life toll in Khost, whereas an Afghan official mentioned on Saturday six folks have been killed in Kunar province.

The Pakistani navy has to this point not provided any touch upon the strikes, however on Sunday the overseas ministry in Islamabad urged the Taliban authorities in Kabul to take “stern actions” in opposition to militants launching assaults in opposition to Pakistan from Afghan soil.

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen because the Taliban seized energy final yr, with Islamabad claiming

militant teams are finishing up common assaults from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, however are additionally infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting alongside their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border.

