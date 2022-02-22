Afghanistan hope to prosper in familiar conditions as Bangladesh look for course correction

The hosts have their senior group again, whereas BPL expertise ought to stand the guests in good stead

ODI cricket is all the time welcomed with open arms in Bangladesh, and the three-match sequence in opposition to Afghanistan could not have come at a greater time. Super League factors are at stake for each groups, however for the house aspect, there’s extra: Bangladesh try to show a nook after a troublesome couple of years; the Miracle in Mount Maunganui was an enormous respite, however it’s now up to now, and this ODI sequence might be the beginning of some course correction.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Bangladesh’s series-winning run at residence stretch again 4 years; they’ve misplaced only one bilateral sequence at residence in eight years now. The Bangladesh selectors, already armed with all of the senior gamers returning to the aspect, have additionally introduced in a raft of current (T20 and Test) performers, and the 4 uncapped gamers – Yasir Ali Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed – are more likely to characteristic at totally different instances within the sequence.

Afghanistan, who’ve performed solely a single bilateral ODI sequence this 12 months – in opposition to Netherlands, with the earlier one coming in January 2021 in opposition to Ireland – have their activity reduce out. But they’ve a status in Bangladesh – particularly after their breakthrough win in opposition to the house aspect within the 2014 Asia Cup, they’re thought to be harmful opponents in these shores. They performed a three-match ODI sequence in Bangladesh in late 2016 too, however misplaced 2-1.

Cricketers from Afghanistan are regulars within the BPL. During this season’s event, the Minister Group Dhaka workforce chosen solely Afghan gamers as their abroad picks.

Form information

(Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)

Bangladesh WWWLW

Afghanistan WWWWW

Afghanistan will hope Rahmanullah Gurbaz provides them good begins Abu Dhabi Cricket

In the highlight

Afghanistan will hope that Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their hottest new T20 property, comes good on the high of the order. Gurbaz made a century in opposition to Netherlands of their final ODI sequence, and has been scoring closely within the PSL. He has some expertise of enjoying in Bangladesh, having performed within the 2019-20 BPL.

There is quite a lot of hope round Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and even Tamim Iqbal has backed the younger man to be the subsequent huge factor, in each within the high and the middle-order. Mahmudul, who broke by way of along with his 78 in opposition to New Zealand within the Mount Maunganui Test in January, is more likely to bat at 5 or 6 within the ODIs. He has proven a little bit of white-ball promise within the BPL too, so managing expectations might be certainly one of his first duties.

Team information

Mahmudul appears in entrance of Yasir to win a middle-order place within the first ODI. Bangladesh are additionally more likely to discipline a three-man tempo assault, wherein case Shoriful Islam might get the nod over Ebadot due to his left-arm angle.

Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Mahmudul Hasan Joy/Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

For Afghanistan, Riaz Hassan is more likely to maintain on to his spot after the half-century within the third ODI in opposition to Netherlands. Nabi can be a shoo-in at No. 6, whereas Yamin Ahmadzai is more likely to substitute Qais Ahmad , tempo for spin.

Afghanistan (possible): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Riaz Hassan, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 9 Yamin Ahmadzai, 10 Fareed Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pitch and circumstances

The 11am begin time means that the Bangladesh workforce administration did not wish to take an opportunity with the famed dew on the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The common first-innings rating within the final 5 ODIs at this venue is 254. The climate ought to largely be dry.

Stats and trivia

Afghanistan have gained every of their final six ODIs, making it their longest profitable streak within the format.

In the final ten years, Bangladesh have a win-loss report of 6-1 in ODIs in Chattogram. Their solely defeat got here in opposition to England in 2016.

Quotes

“We have always done well against them (Afghanistan) in ODIs. There’s no doubt that they are a good side. They have a good bowling attack, but we have done well against them. Those who will play tomorrow, everyone is in good form.”

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, when requested about Afghanistan’s bowling high quality