Afghanistan hope to prosper in familiar conditions as Bangladesh look for course correction
The hosts have their senior group again, whereas BPL expertise ought to stand the guests in good stead
Big image
Afghanistan, who’ve performed solely a single bilateral ODI sequence this 12 months – in opposition to Netherlands, with the earlier one coming in January 2021 in opposition to Ireland – have their activity reduce out. But they’ve a status in Bangladesh – particularly after their breakthrough win in opposition to the house aspect within the 2014 Asia Cup, they’re thought to be harmful opponents in these shores. They performed a three-match ODI sequence in Bangladesh in late 2016 too, however misplaced 2-1.
Cricketers from Afghanistan are regulars within the BPL. During this season’s event, the Minister Group Dhaka workforce chosen solely Afghan gamers as their abroad picks.
Form information
(Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)
Bangladesh WWWLW
Afghanistan WWWWW
In the highlight
Afghanistan will hope that Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their hottest new T20 property, comes good on the high of the order. Gurbaz made a century in opposition to Netherlands of their final ODI sequence, and has been scoring closely within the PSL. He has some expertise of enjoying in Bangladesh, having performed within the 2019-20 BPL.
There is quite a lot of hope round Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and even Tamim Iqbal has backed the younger man to be the subsequent huge factor, in each within the high and the middle-order. Mahmudul, who broke by way of along with his 78 in opposition to New Zealand within the Mount Maunganui Test in January, is more likely to bat at 5 or 6 within the ODIs. He has proven a little bit of white-ball promise within the BPL too, so managing expectations might be certainly one of his first duties.
Team information
Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Mahmudul Hasan Joy/Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan (possible): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Riaz Hassan, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 9 Yamin Ahmadzai, 10 Fareed Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pitch and circumstances
The 11am begin time means that the Bangladesh workforce administration did not wish to take an opportunity with the famed dew on the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The common first-innings rating within the final 5 ODIs at this venue is 254. The climate ought to largely be dry.
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“We have always done well against them (Afghanistan) in ODIs. There’s no doubt that they are a good side. They have a good bowling attack, but we have done well against them. Those who will play tomorrow, everyone is in good form.”
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, when requested about Afghanistan’s bowling high quality
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84