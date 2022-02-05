Afghanistan: Kabul airport blast killing hundreds ‘not preventable’

The army investigation into the lethal assault in the course of the Afghanistan evacuation has concluded {that a} suicide bomber acted alone and that the deaths of greater than 170 Afghans and 13 US service members weren’t preventable.

The blast at Abbey Gate exterior the Kabul airport on 26 August killed 11 US Marines, a sailor and a soldier, who had been screening the hundreds of Afghans desperately attempting to get onto one of many crowded flights leaving the nation after the Taliban takeover.

The so-called Islamic State group claimed accountability for the assault.

At the Pentagon on Friday, army officers laid out an in depth and graphic minute-by-minute account of the bombing.

The backside line, they mentioned, was that those that died had wounds that had been “so catastrophic” that they could not be overcome. They also stated that earlier thoughts that it was a complex attack involving gunfire turned out to be unfounded.

“A single explosive device killed [by] directing ball bearings through a packed crowd and into our men and women at Abbey gate,” said General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command.

“The disturbing lethality of this device was confirmed by the 58 US service members who were killed and wounded despite the universal wear of body armour and helmets that did stop ball bearings that impacted them, but could not prevent catastrophic injuries to areas not covered.”

Investigators said the bomber likely got near the gate by bypassing Taliban and other security checkpoints.

They said it appears the Taliban did not know of the attack, that security precautions were being taken, and that intelligence about potential threats circulating that day was not specific.

“Based upon our investigation, at the tactical level this was not preventable,” said Brigadier General Lance Curtis who led the investigation.

He added that military leaders on the ground in Kabul followed proper security measures, at times closing the gate or pausing the processing of evacuees.

Military officials said that gunfire after the blast was found to be warning shots fired by US and British troops and that no one was killed or wounded by gunshots.

‘Instant chaos and sensory overload’

McKenzie said the investigation revealed that the five-millimetre ball bearings in the 10-kilogramme bomb caused wounds that looked like gunshots. He said some troops in the area fired a number of warning shots, and that led others to believe that the attack also included gunmen.

Friday’s briefing lasted more than an hour and resembled the detailed explanations military officials gave to the families of the troops killed that day. It included several videos of the chaos at the gate at the time of the bombing.

One is very brief and shows two Marines in the foreground, and deep in the background between them is a glimpse of a single person, dressed all in black.

And then there is the sound of an explosion, and a cloud of black smoke rises from that area. Investigators said the bomber was likely standing on the far side of a sewage canal and was a bit “elevated” when detonating the bomb. Pieces of a backpack were found.

Three service members who were standing on a short wall looking over the crowd to identify potential evacuees were just 10 feet from the blast and were killed.

Longer videos shot from overhead show Marines and others rushing to treat and evacuate the wounded, providing first aid and carrying people over their shoulders as they ran, while civilians scrambled to flee the area.

Marines cut holes in the adjacent fence so they could get to triage areas more quickly, while also struggling through a fog of tear gas that enveloped the area when the bomb fragments punctured the canisters troops carry.

The blast, said investigators, created “instant chaos and sensory overload.” But within 20 minutes all of the killed and wounded had been moved to triage sites.

The nearly 20 pages of briefing documents included photos showing the crush of Afghans and others trying to get cleared into the airport, many waving documents and slogging through the sewage trench to get closer to the troops processing evacuees.

Investigators said that as the Taliban made it more difficult to get through checkpoints, Afghans and others began using side roads and back alleys to get closer to the outer gate.

The investigation also concluded that there was enough medical staff and blood at several sites around the airport, including nine surgical teams and a hospital.

It also quoted a trauma surgeon who told investigators that “We had all we needed. Did we need more people? No, we had a lot of experience on the team and plenty of people”.

The variety of service members wounded within the bombing grew to 45 within the following days as they had been examined and a few had been discovered to have traumatic mind accidents from the blast.

Overall, the US-led coalition evacuated about 126,000 individuals in about three weeks, and the US left Afghanistan for the final time at about midnight on 30 August.

Early on, McKenzie mentioned troops on the gates needed to get near the individuals they had been screening.

“This is shut up work. The breath of the individual you’re looking out is upon you,” McKenzie mentioned in August quickly after the assault.