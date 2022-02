Afghanistan leave out Shahzad, Naib, Shahidi from T20I squad for Bangladesh tour

Naveen-ul-Haq disregarded of T20I squad too, regardless of taking a break from ODIs to organize for the T20 World Cup this yr

It’s the squad for the two-match T20I collection that wears a really completely different look. Apart from Shahzad, Naib, Hassan and Shahidi, there was additionally no Naveen-ul-Haq , who not too long ago took a break from ODIs to deal with getting ready for the T20 World Cup late this yr, saying he was “fully available for national duty for all T20 games”. Asghar Afghan , who was a part of the 2021 World Cup squad, has since retired.

The three ODIs might be performed on February 23, 25 and 28, all in Dhaka, and the T20Is are set for March 3 and 5 in Chattogram.

ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik

Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi

T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Malik