Afghanistan may become al-Qaeda, terror safe haven, warns India’s TS Tirumurti

NEW DELHI: India on Monday warned that hyperlinks between the Taliban, al-Qaeda and UN-designated teams equivalent to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have heightened considerations that Afghanistan might change into a secure haven for terrorist organisations.

TS Tirumurti, India’s everlasting consultant to the United Nations and the present chair of the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, delivered the warning throughout an open briefing on Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in South and Southeast Asia.

In his opening remarks, Tirumurti mentioned the latter half of 2021 noticed consequential change in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the collapse of the federal government and a humanitarian disaster. A current report back to the UN Security Council famous the ties “between the Taliban, largely through the Haqqani Network, and the Al-Qaida and foreign terrorist fighters remain close and are based on ideological alignment and relationships”, he identified.

“The linkages between the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and terrorist entities proscribed by the Security Council, such as Lashkar e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, are a further source of concern. And therefore, serious concern remains that Afghanistan may become a safe haven for Al-Qaida and a number of terrorist groups in the region,” Tirumurti mentioned.

The Taliban’s rise to energy in Afghanistan additionally poses a “complex security threat outside the region, particularly in parts of Africa, where terrorist groups may try to emulate the Taliban’s example”, he additional warned.

Tirumurti famous that South and Southeast Asia have witnessed a string of lethal terror assaults since mid-2018, together with a suicide assault by JeM at Pulwama on February 14, 2019, that killed 40 Indian safety personnel, the sequence of assaults in Sri Lanka throughout Easter in April 2019, quite a few assaults by Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) on church buildings in Indonesia, the assault by Abu Sayyaf Group on a Catholic cathedral within the Philippines in January 2019, and assaults by Islamic State-Khorasan on a Sikh shrine in Kabul in March 2020 and on Kabul airport in August 2021.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee’s assembly was held on the third anniversary of the Pulwama assault, which introduced India and Pakistan near conflict.

The committee, which includes the 15 Security Council members, was established within the wake of the 9/11 terror assaults within the US. The committee works to counter terror actions all over the world, together with steps to criminalise the financing of terrorism, freezing funds associated to individuals concerned in acts of terrorism and stopping the supply of secure haven or assist for terrorists.

Tirumurti mentioned the terrorist menace to nations in South and Southeast Asia stays excessive and Islamic State, al-Qaeda and different UN-designated terror teams have continued to focus on civilians and the navy. Since their defeat within the Middle East, Islamic State and al-Qaeda have been searching for to determine a foothold in South and Southeast Asia, he added.

“We are also aware that the misuse of information and communications technologies – including new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, ‘deep fakes’ and blockchain – for terrorist purposes is on the increase. Use of drones for cross-border trafficking of arms, drugs and launching terror attacks has also remained an issue of serious concern,” he mentioned.