Afghanistan name Noor-ul-Haq Malekzai as chief selector

Former middle-order batter Noor-ul-Haq has been named chief selector of the senior nationwide group by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). He was serving within the position on a brief foundation for over three months and was formally handed over the tasks on Monday, an ACB assertion mentioned.

“Malikzai has had quite an impressive tenure as the acting chief selector and has shown great spirit during the selection of the teams for the U19 Asia Cup & World Cup as well as for our recent squad selections for the Netherlands and Bangladesh series,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan mentioned in an announcement. “I would like to congratulate him and wish him all the very best for the future.”

The most up-to-date squads Afghanistan’s choice panel picked was for the T20Is and ODIs in Bangladesh . They not noted some huge names like Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi for the T20Is. For the ODIs, they not noted Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani, who had been a part of the squad for the collection in opposition to Netherlands in January.

Noor mentioned he can be keeping track of each the short-term and long-term wants of the group.

“We have a busy 2022 year ahead and as a team, we will be working on to not only address our short-term needs but also achieve our long-term goals,” he mentioned. “We have enormous talent in the country and it is important that they are provided with proper opportunities.”

Noor performed two ODIs for Afghanistan in 2010, one in opposition to Scotland and one other in opposition to Kenya, however scored solely 12 runs general. He additionally featured in two editions of the Under-19 World Cup, in 2010 and 2012. Through his profession, Noor performed 18 first-class matches, 13 List A video games and eight T20s.