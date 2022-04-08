Afghanistan: Parliament strongly condemns education ban for girls

Thursday’s decision by Parliament requires the lifting of those restrictions. It additionally notes earlier guarantees made by Taliban to make sure that all residents have entry to training.

MEPs are involved in regards to the quickly deteriorating situation of Afghan girls and women since 2021’s Taliban return to energy. The Parliament condemns their insistence on eliminating girls and women from public life, and denies them their most elementary rights, together with training, work, and healthcare.

In mild of the worsening human rights scenario, Afghan girls can now not journey greater than 45 miles (72km) away from their properties with out the help of a male family member.

MEPs laud the braveness of the women and girls participating in road protests in opposition to these developments, the Taliban’s rule and ask for extra help from the EU and its member international locations to girls’s rights activists in Afghanistan.

The European Union’s Kabul delegation, which re-established a minimal presence on floor to coordinate humanitarian assist and monitor the humanitarian scenario, isn’t thought-about recognition of the Taliban regime by Parliament.

The full decision will probably be obtainable right here (07.04.20212).

On Tuesday, 5 April, Parliament additionally mentioned the Afghanistan scenario in plenary. Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief, was current.

The decision was handed by present of palms.



Background



The Afghan Women Days was a sequence organized by the European Parliament in February. It goals to spotlight the horrible scenario dealing with girls in Afghanistan. A gaggle of Afghan girls was additionally finalist for the 2021 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

