Afghanistan win to draw level with Ireland

Ireland’s T20 worldwide collection in opposition to Afghanistan has been levelled at 2-2 with one match to play after the vacationers triumphed by 27 runs in a rain-delayed fourth encounter at Stormont.

After moist climate noticed the beginning of play pushed again by a few hours to five.30pm – and the competition diminished to 11 overs a facet – Afghanistan, having been inserted by their opponents, posted 6-132, with Najibullah Zadran the largest thorn in Ireland’s facet as he notched a half-century.

As effectively as Zadran’s 50 in 22 balls, there was additionally an unbeaten 31 from Rashid Khan off 10, whereas Gareth Delany claimed three wickets for 33.

Ireland’s subsequent run chase noticed George Dockrell hit 41 not out earlier than the hosts had been bowled out for 105. Fareed Ahmad took three wickets for 14 runs, Khan and Naveen-Ul-Haq two apiece.

The collection, wherein Ireland had been 2-0 up, concludes with the ultimate match on Wednesday.