Afghanistan Wrap Up Series Clean Sweep Against Netherlands | Cricket News

Afghanistan sealed a collection whitewash of the Netherlands on Tuesday within the third one-day worldwide in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid. Najibullah Zadran smashed a 59-ball 71 because the Afghans posted 254-5 from their 50 overs, earlier than their spinners induced a Dutch collapse from 103-0 to 179 all out. The 75-run victory was Afghanistan’s sixth win from as many matches and strikes them as much as fifth within the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League desk.

The high eight nations will earn automated qualification for subsequent yr’s international showpiece in India.

Afghanistan have performed in every of the final two ODI World Cups.

Batting first for the third successive recreation within the collection, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s males made a stable begin, with Riaz Hussan and Rahmat Shah making 50 and 48 respectively.

Najibullah supplied the impetus to set a difficult whole, smashing eight fours and three sixes in his innings.

The Netherlands made a superb begin to their chase with a 103-run opening stand between Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann.

But leg-spinner Qais Ahmad, making his ODI debut, trapped Tonga-born wicket-keeper Edwards lbw for 54 to start out a procession of wickets.

Rashid Khan dismissed Ackermann for 81 and the Netherlands supplied little or no different resistance.

The 21-year-old Qais, who has starred in T20 franchise cricket world wide, took the final two wickets to complete with figures of 3-32.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 254-5 from 50 overs (Najibullah 71, Hussan 50) v Netherlands 179 all out from 42.4 overs (Ackermann 81, Edwards 54; Qais 3-32)

Result: Afghanistan win by 75 runs

Promoted

Series: Afghanistan win 3-0

