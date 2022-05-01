Afghanistan’s Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

Muslims in Afghanistan rejoice the Eid al-Fitr vacation, marking the tip of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of Kabul residents packed mosques across the metropolis to participate in Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Worshipers joined the Eid prayers regardless of fears of doable explosions.

“It was coming to my mind that God forbid some blast might happen,” stated worshipper Najibullah Khan on the occasion.

IS has stepped up its assaults throughout Afghanistan to grow to be the first enemy of the Taliban since their takeover of the nation final August.

Despite Taliban claims to have routed IS from its headquarters in jap Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, the militant group’s renewed assaults on mosques, colleges and buses underscores the intransigent menace it poses.