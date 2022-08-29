Sports
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan calls for greater ‘opportunities’ | Cricket News – Times of India
DUBAI: Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan on Monday mentioned he has gained from taking part in in world leagues however the nation’s up and coming expertise wants extra publicity to top-flight opposition.
The Mohammad Nabi-led aspect crushed Sri Lanka within the opener of the Asia Cup Twenty20 event and subsequent tackle Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday.
Rashid stays the brightest star in a galaxy of gifted gamers a lot of whom have seen darkish days within the war-torn nation, which witnessed one other takeover by the Taliban final 12 months.
Despite the percentages, the one-time minnows have made their presence felt among the many cricketing elite since making their Test debut in 2018 in India.
The 23-year-old Rashid, who has been key to the group’s fairytale rise, alongside Nabi and former captain Asghar Afghan, mentioned they nonetheless want more room within the cricketing calender with high groups.
“We haven’t played much international cricket, especially the longer format. It’s just about the FTP (future tours programme), it’s not in the hand of the players,” Rashid advised reporters on the eve of their second Asia Cup match.
“We want to play a lot of international cricket, that gives opportunities as youngsters come up through that. They should get the kind of environment where they can promote their cricket and skills.”
Afghanistan are scheduled to play 53 ODIs, 71 T20Is and 22 Tests between April 2022 and May 2027 however most of them towards decrease ranked groups like Ireland and Zimbabwe.
Rashid, a champion leg-spinner who plies his commerce in numerous short-format leagues together with the IPL and the Hundred, has raced to 112 wickets in 67 T20 internationals.
“Playing all the international leagues is something which gives us the kind of opportunity where we can learn from the best players,” mentioned Rashid.
“That is where we learn and we bring that experience to the national level and share that with the team. The more players go around the world and play in the leagues, I think that is what helps us, especially in the batting department.”
Always often known as giantkillers, Afghanistan’s inventory has risen significantly on the Asia Cup after they hammered Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Saturday after they skittled their opponents for a meagre 105 after which knocked off the runs in simply 10.1 overs.
“We have prepared well and we played a good game against Sri Lanka but that’s gone,” Rashid mentioned.
“We think about taking one game at a time and give 100 per cent. It doesn’t matter if the other team takes us lightly or not, we work hard and practice well.
“For us, each opposition is the hardest opposition. Tomorrow, if we play Hong Kong, we may have the identical preparation as after we play India.”
