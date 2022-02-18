Afghanistan’s Taliban detain Brits, American; reason unclear

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have detained several British citizens and an American, together with a former freelance tv journalist who has been coming to Afghanistan for greater than 40 years, each governments and a member of the family say.

A press release from the British authorities this week mentioned there are a variety of British nationals at present in Taliban custody. While the federal government refused to launch their identities, Hassina Syed, the spouse of Peter Jouvenal, a former freelance cameraman turned businessman, informed The Associated Press, her husband was taken on Dec. 13.

And US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Washington was “actively working” to get the American launched from Taliban custody. He refused to say extra, citing the “sensitivity of it.”

The American detainee and no less than 4 different British nationals in custody stay publicly unidentified. It was not clear what number of have been detained collectively.

Speaking to The AP by cellphone from her house in London, Syed, an Afghan, mentioned her husband was in Afghanistan investigating enterprise alternatives, together with funding in lithium mining. Afghanistan is wealthy in lithium, a key part of energy-storage batteries. He was touring alone and never related to the opposite detainees, she mentioned.

Jouvenal had labored as a contract cameraman throughout the Nineteen Eighties Soviet invasion in Afghanistan and adopted the nation by way of its many wars.

He married Syed and so they have three daughters.

Jouvenal, who speaks each Pashto and Dari, Afghanistan’s two official languages, had held a number of conferences with the Taliban’s mining ministry earlier than being detained in December, Syed mentioned, together with with the minister. No expenses have been filed and till his detention, Syed mentioned, Jouvenal had been cautious to remain in common contact with the Taliban authorities to make sure that they have been conscious of his actions and actions.

In the mid 2000s, Jouvenal owed and operated the Gandamak Restaurant and visitor home within the Afghan capital, which had change into well-known among the many many journalists who traveled to Afghanistan throughout the US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban authorities in 2001.

The Taliban didn’t reply to requests for touch upon the overseas nationals and on Jouvenal specifically.

In a press release, the British overseas workplace mentioned the detention of British nationals is being mentioned with the Taliban.

“UK officials have raised their detention with the Taliban at every opportunity, including when a delegation travelled to Kabul last week,” the British overseas workplace mentioned in a press release earlier this week.

There’s been no clarification for the detentions.

Syed mentioned her husband was alone and was not travelling with the opposite males who’ve been detained.

According to folks with direct information of the lads at present being held in Taliban custody, no less than two of the detainees have been apparently in Afghanistan to secretly evacuate Afghan nationals. The folks with direct information spoke on situation of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

The Taliban have made it clear that Afghans with out correct paperwork wouldn’t be allowed to go away the nation.

Syed mentioned she feared her husband could have gotten caught up in a Taliban investigation into makes an attempt to secretly switch Afghan nationals in another country.

But Syed mentioned she, too, was planning to return to Afghanistan after her husband’s preliminary journey in search of companions in mining ventures. Together they deliberate to determine joint ventures.

In the phone interview, Syed expressed worry for her husband’s welfare but additionally frustration with the Taliban administration.

“They say they want foreign and Afghan businesspeople to come to Afghanistan, to invest in Afghanistan, but why will anyone want to invest if they cannot be certain of their safety?” she requested.

