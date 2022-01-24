Afghanistan’s Taliban have started their first talks in Europe since takeover

toggle caption Stian Lysberg Solum/AP

OSLO, Norway — The Taliban and western diplomats have started their first official talks in Europe since they took over management of Afghanistan in August.

The closed-door conferences have been going down at a resort within the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. Taliban representatives will probably be sure to press their demand that just about $10 billion frozen by the United States and different Western international locations be launched as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian scenario.

“We are requesting them to unfreeze Afghan assets and not punish ordinary Afghans because of the political discourse,” stated Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam on Sunday night time. “Because of the starvation, because of the deadly winter, I think it’s time for the international community to support Afghans, not punish them because of their political disputes.”

Ahead of the talks, western diplomats met with Afghan girls’s rights activists and human rights defenders to listen to from civil society in Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora about their calls for and evaluation of the present scenario on the bottom. The assembly was attended by representatives of the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway.

The three-day talks opened on Sunday with direct conferences between the Taliban and civil society representatives.

A joint assertion tweeted in a single day by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan deputy tradition and data minister, following the talks reads that “participants of the meeting recognized that understanding and joint cooperation are the only solutions to all the problems of Afghanistan,” and emphasised that “all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country.”

The United Nations has managed to supply some liquidity and allowed the Taliban administration to pay for imports, together with electrical energy. But the U.N. has warned that as many as 1 million Afghan youngsters are at risk of ravenous and a lot of the nation’s 38 million individuals are residing under the poverty line.

Faced with the Taliban’s request for funds, Western powers are prone to put the rights of ladies and ladies in Afghanistan excessive on their agenda, together with the West’s recurring demand for the Taliban administration to share energy with Afghanistan’s minority ethnic and spiritual teams.

Since sweeping to energy in mid-August, the Taliban have imposed widespread restrictions, lots of them directed at girls. Women have been banned from many roles exterior the well being and training fields, their entry to training has been restricted past sixth grade and so they have been ordered to put on the hijab. The Taliban have, nonetheless, stopped in need of imposing the burqa, which was obligatory once they beforehand dominated Afghanistan within the Nineties.

The Taliban have more and more focused Afghanistan’s beleaguered rights teams, in addition to journalists, detaining and generally beating tv crews overlaying demonstrations.

A U.S. delegation, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West, plans to debate “the formation of a representative political system; responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises; security and counterterrorism concerns; and human rights, especially education for girls and women,” in keeping with a press release launched by the U.S. State Department.

The Scandinavian nation, dwelling to the Nobel Peace Prize, is not any stranger to diplomacy. It has been concerned in peace efforts in quite a few international locations, together with Mozambique, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Colombia, the Philippines, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Sri Lanka and South Sudan.