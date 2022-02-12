Afghans protest US president Biden giving €3.1bn to 9/11 victims

On Saturday, demonstrators in Kabul condemned President Joe Biden’s order releasing up round €3.1 billion in Afghan property held within the US for households of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the cash belongs to Afghans.

Protesters who gathered exterior the Afghan capitol’s grand Eid Gah mosque requested the US for monetary compensation for the tens of hundreds of Afghans killed over the last 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan.

Biden’s order, signed Friday, allocates one other €3.1 billion ($3.5bn) in Afghan property for humanitarian support to a belief fund managed by the UN to help Afghans, splitting the US-based holdings in half.

The nation’s financial system is teetering getting ready to collapse after worldwide cash stopped coming into Afghanistan with the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban.

At the identical time, Afghanistan is within the throes of mass famine.

Overall, virtually 24 million individuals in Afghanistan endure from acute starvation — or 60% of the inhabitants.

A extreme drought is one trigger, but additionally, an increasing number of individuals merely can’t afford to purchase meals.

Torek Farhadi, a monetary adviser to Afghanistan’s former US-backed authorities, questioned the UN managing Afghan Central Bank reserves. He mentioned these funds will not be meant for humanitarian support however “to back up the country’s currency, help in monetary policy and manage the country’s balance of payment”.

He additionally questioned the legality of Biden’s order.

“These reserves belong to the people of Afghanistan, not the Taliban […] Biden’s decision is one-sided and does not match with international law,” mentioned Farhadi. “No other country on Earth makes such confiscation decisions about another country’s reserves.”

Afghanistan has about €8 billion in property abroad, together with the €6.2 billion within the US. The relaxation is especially in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

“What about our Afghan people who gave many sacrifices and thousands of losses of lives?” requested the demonstration’s organiser, Abdul Rahman, a civil society activist.

Rahman mentioned he deliberate to organise extra demonstrations throughout the capital to protest Biden’s order.

“This money belongs to the people of Afghanistan, not to the United States. This is the right of Afghans,” he mentioned.

Placards carried by the protestors accused the US of being merciless and stealing Afghans’ cash.

In a tweet late Friday, Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem accused the Biden administration of displaying “the lowest level of humanity […] of a country and a nation”.

Worldwide outrage

Biden’s Friday order generated a social media storm with Twitter saying #USA_stole_money_from_afghan was trending amongst Afghans. Tweets repeatedly identified that the 9/11 hijackers have been Saudi nationals, not Afghans.

Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was delivered to Afghanistan by Afghan warlords after being expelled from Sudan in 1996.

The similar warlords later allied with the US-led coalition to oust the Taliban in 2001.

However, Taliban chief Mullah Mohammad Omar refused at hand over bin Laden to the US after the devastating 9/11 assaults that killed hundreds.

Still, some analysts took to Twitter to query Biden’s order.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program on the U.S.-based Wilson Center, referred to as Biden’s order to divert €3.1 billion away from Afghanistan “heartless”.

“It’s great that $3.5bn in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been freed up. But to take another $3.5bn that belongs to the Afghan people, and divert it elsewhere — that is misguided and quite frankly heartless,” he tweeted.

Kugelman additionally mentioned the opposition to Biden’s order crossed Afghanistan’s huge political divide.

“I can’t remember the last time so many people of such vastly different worldviews were so united over a US policy decision on Afghanistan,” he tweeted.