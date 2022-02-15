Afghans say they feel safer but less hopeful under Taliban rule

toggle caption Hussein Malla/AP

Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a 12 months of Taliban rule.

The nation feels safer, much less violent than it has in many years, however the as soon as aid-fueled financial system is barreling toward collapse. Tens of 1000’s of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, together with massive numbers of the educated elites. They both fear for his or her financial future or lack of freedom below a bunch that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam and through its earlier rule within the late Nineties barred ladies from college and ladies from work.

Tuesday marks six months for the reason that Afghan capital of Kabul was ceded to the Taliban with the sudden and secret departure of the country’s U.S.-backed president. The takeover of Kabul had been preceded by a months-long Taliban army marketing campaign to take management of provincial areas, lots of which fell with hardly a battle.

Today, the sight of armed Taliban fighters roaming the road nonetheless jars and frightens residents. But ladies have returned to the streets, and lots of younger males have placed on Western garments once more after initially shedding them for the normal shalwar kameez, the lengthy shirt and dishevelled pants favored by the Taliban.

Unlike within the Nineties, the Taliban are permitting some ladies to work. Women are again of their jobs within the well being and training ministries, in addition to at Kabul International airport, typically subsequent to males. But ladies are nonetheless ready to return to work in different ministries. Thousands of jobs have been misplaced within the financial downward spiral, and ladies have been hit hardest.

The Taliban have cracked down on ladies’s protests and harassed journalists, together with briefly detaining two international journalists working with the U.N. refugee company final week.

On Monday, the detention of some younger males promoting heart-shaped flowers in recognition of Valentine’s Day was a stark reminder that the brand new all-male religion-driven administration has no tolerance for Western concepts of romance.

Girls in grades 1-6 have been going to high school, however these within the larger grades are nonetheless locked out in most elements of the nation. The Taliban promised all ladies shall be in class after the Afghan new 12 months on the finish of March. Universities are regularly reopening and personal universities and faculties by no means closed.

Poverty is deepening. Even those that have cash have a tough time accessing it. At banks, traces are lengthy as residents await hours, generally even days, to withdraw a restrict of $200 every week.

More than $9 billion in Afghanistan’s international property have been frozen after the Taliban takeover. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s property frozen within the United States — could be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims. The different $3.5 billion could be freed for Afghan help.

Afghans across the political spectrum have decried the order, accusing the U.S. of taking cash that belongs to Afghans.

The Taliban have campaigned for international recognition of their all-male, all-Taliban authorities, however they’re being pressed to create an inclusive administration and assure the rights of girls and non secular minorities.

Graeme Smith, a senior guide for the International Crisis Group’s Asia Program, warned towards utilizing sanctions, saying that will backfire.

“Keeping economic pressure on the Taliban will not get rid of their regime, but a collapsing economy could lead to more people fleeing the country, sparking another migration crisis” he mentioned. He additionally famous that this spherical of Taliban rule “probably ranks as the most peaceful six-month period that Afghanistan has enjoyed in four decades.”

The Taliban have re-opened the nation’s passport workplace, which is clogged with 1000’s of individuals a day. The Taliban have promised Afghans they will journey however solely with correct paperwork. Those making an attempt to go away appear largely pushed by concern of a failing financial system or the will for higher freedom in a extra liberal society.

Several officers linked to the previous U.S.-backed authorities have returned. One of the returnees, former ambassador Omar Zakhilwal, mentioned he encountered no rancor from the Taliban.

He mentioned he hoped that the Taliban will “find the courage” to open their ranks, assure minorities a say within the authorities and go additional to ensure rights of all Afghans.