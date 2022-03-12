Afghans’ US embassy, lacking funds and support, to close: US official

The Afghan embassy in Washington, below extreme monetary stress and reduce off from the brand new Taliban authorities in Kabul, will shut down within the coming week, a senior State Department official confirmed Saturday.

Its diplomats, holdovers from the previous authorities, now have a month to use for US visas earlier than being deported – although not again to Afghanistan, the official mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity.

Around 100 diplomats at present work on the embassy in Washington or at Afghan consulates in Los Angeles and in New York, in accordance with The New York Times.

Roughly one-fourth have but to use to stay within the US, the American official mentioned.

“The Afghan Embassy and consulates are under severe financial pressure. Their bank accounts are not available to them,” the official informed AFP.

He added, “We have no intention of accrediting diplomats who are appointed by the Taliban at this time.” The group will retain its present diplomatic standing for 30 days.

The official mentioned the State Department had “now made arrangements in cooperation with the Afghan Embassy to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations in a way that would protect and preserve all diplomatic mission property in the United States until operations are able to resume.”

The Taliban, who seized power in Kabul last August, should not acknowledged by the worldwide group and so they haven’t totally gained management of diplomatic missions arrange below the earlier authorities.

Many of the diplomats stay loyal to the previous pro-Western authorities.

Meantime, Afghan diplomats not have entry to a number of hundred thousand {dollars} in funding after banks – not the US authorities – froze their accounts, the US official mentioned.

The accrediting of Taliban-appointed diplomats, had been it to occur, is “something that would happen much further down the road, if we were moving toward recognition of them officially as the government of Afghanistan,” the official mentioned.

He mentioned the US aspect had had no discussions with the Taliban in regards to the choice to shut the embassy.

In January, the Afghan ambassador in Beijing resigned after months with none financing from Kabul.

In early February, following the go to of a Taliban delegation to Norway for talks with a number of Western diplomats, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi informed AFP that his authorities was getting nearer to reaching recognition, saying, “This is our right.”

He mentioned the worldwide group wished to work together along with his authorities.

