AFL 2022 round 1 LIVE updates: Hawkins and Dangerfield destroying Bombers, Cats lose superstar to injury

Geelong 7.5 (47)

Essendon 2.1 (13)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 2, Hawkins 2, Dangerfield, Dahlhaus, Tuohy

Essendon: Smith, Caldwell

DISPOSALS

Geelong: Dangerfield 13, Parfitt 10, Atkins 7, Selwood 7

Essendon: Shiel 10, Merrett 9, McGrath 8, Parish 7

That first quarter was an absolute domination from the Cats.

Essendon have been left shellshocked, and in addition undermanned with Langford (hamstring) subbed out already and Laverde (suspected ribs) not trying in a great way both.

The Cats midfield, led by Dangerfield, completely blitzed Essendon’s, greater than doubling them for clearances (13-6) and nearly doing the identical factor in inside 50s (20-11).

Geelong are comfortably successful the contested possessions as properly (39-32) and are completely dominating the scoring photographs 12-3.

Their effectivity has been sensible too, scoring 60 per cent of the time they go of their ahead 50, in comparison with Essendon’s paltry 27 per cent.