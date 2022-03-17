AFL 2022 round 1 LIVE updates: Richmond Tigers, Carlton Blues and resume traditional Thursday night MCG clash

Patrick Cripps’ resting expression is a boyish half-smile. On the sector, he seems to be like he’s smiling even when he’s grimacing.

At the current captains day forward of the AFL season, he fielded questions on all method of issues, many repetitive. But when he was requested, mildly, whether or not Mitch McGovern had impressed and carried out sufficient to get a crack in defence in spherical one, all trace of smile and boyishness disappeared.

Mitch McGovern had 11 intercept possessions towards Melbourne. Credit:AFL Photos

“Have you seen him play?” he shot again with an expression that mentioned the query was rhetorical.

McGovern had 11 intercept possessions towards Melbourne within the pre-season match. He will play on Thursday evening towards Richmond in spherical one. In defence. Do not query it.

Click here to read the story.