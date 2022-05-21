AFL 2022 round 10 LIVE updates: Geelong Cats take on Port Adelaide Power, Western Bulldogs host Gold Coast Suns

Ken Hinkley speaks pre-match towards of Port Adelaide’s conflict towards Geelong.

On enjoying Geelong in Geelong: “You have a good look at the teams who play here. Their last six they’re 3-3. We know our best football against them challenges them, as does theirs. I think we overplay the ground; we just need to play proper footy.”

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley. Credit:AFL Photos

On enjoying extra attacking: ”Our mannequin and desire is just not that completely different than it’s all the time been. We prefer to be fairly aggressive with the ball when now we have the possibility. Unfortunately, we haven’t had lots of these probabilities.“

On responding from 0-5: “I’m really proud of the club for the way we’ve handled that start. We played some footy that was OK. We led Brisbane by four goals at the ’Gabba. We weren’t terrible, but we had a 0-5 record, and we had to own it, and we stuck together. We’re certainly better than we were.”

Having Wines again at his greatest: “Ollie back in our team well and healthy made a difference. If I have got [a favourite] he’s pretty close. He’s such an important part of our team. Contested footy will never change in this game.”