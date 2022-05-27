AFL 2022 Round 11 LIVE updates: Richmond Tigers to put Gibcus on Sydney Swans superstar Franklin as Pickett, Blakey go out

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick says first-year defender Josh Gibcus will spent a lot of the night time on 1000-goal celebrity Lance “Buddy” Franklin tonight.

While Hardwick admitted the match-up might change at instances, he stated Gibcus would match-up with Franklin to permit Dylan Grimes to play on extra nimble opponents.

Joshua Gibcus makes an attempt a mark. Credit:Getty Images

“Probably Gibcus will play on Franklin for the vast majority,” Hardwick advised Fox Footy.

“Gibcus has good closing speed and Buddy is an outstanding one-on-one player who is very good on the lead.

“Plus we want Dyl to play on that smaller type like Isaac Heeney or Tom Papley. Our back three will be there and, in theory, it will be Gibcus on Buddy but it will depend where he is and where the other forwards are.”