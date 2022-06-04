AFL 2022 round 12 LIVE updates: Eagles out to avoid 21-year low against Crows

It’s a conflict between two bottom-four sides at Adelaide Oval, and the Crows can be aiming to snap their five-game shedding streak towards the Eagles.

West Coast have the wooden over Adelaide, profitable seven of their final eight encounters, together with the final 5, however this 12 months’s West Coast staff is a really totally different proposition.

The Eagles can be content material with a loss by underneath 50 factors at this stage.

With only one win to their credit score, the bottom-placed Eagles have been horrible on an historic scale this season, having misplaced their previous seven video games by a whopping common of 80 factors.

They’re making an attempt to keep away from eight losses in a row for the primary time since 2001.

Their proportion has plummeted to a jaw-dropping 49.7. To put that into context, Fitzroy of their remaining 12 months in 1996 completed with a proportion of 49.5.

The Roy Boys’ common shedding margin that 12 months was 72 factors, West Coast’s this 12 months is 66 factors.

Two of the Eagles’ final three video games at Optus Stadium have resulted in losses by over 100 factors. Prior to this season, that they had misplaced only one recreation at residence by a triple-figure margin in 35 years.

Meanwhile, the Crows have solely received 4 of their final 15 video games at Adelaide Oval, and the Eagles even have an excellent file towards Adelaide on the venue (4-2). But once more, the 2022 model of West Coast is a shadow of the West Coast sides from the previous few seasons.