AFL 2022 round 2 LIVE updates: McRae’s new-look Pies take on Crows at the MCG
Key posts
Four Collingwood objectives in a row
Another couple of set shot objectives from Grundy and Kreuger see Collingwood apply a decent grip on this contest simply earlier than quarter-time, and the hosts lead by 23 factors, 5.2.32 to 1.3.9.
Kreuger actually loved kicking his first aim in Magpies colors, and the followers cherished it too, shouts of “Krooooooog” ring out across the MCG.
Pies open mini break
Back-to-back objectives from Henry and Hoskin-Elliott put the Magpies answerable for this contest early, 3.2.20 to 1.2.8.
Rachele roosts it dwelling
Rachele rapidly responds for the Crows with a powerful set shot from 50m out on a 45-degree angle. It by no means seemed like lacking. Adelaide again in entrance, 1.2.8 to 1.1.7.
You’d be forgiven for pondering Rachele was taking part in his 2 hundredth sport reasonably than his second.
McCreery lastly kicks sport’s first aim
The crumbs from the pack spill to McCreery within the aim sq. and the younger Pie kicks the simplest six-pointer of his younger profession to lastly open up the sport’s goalscoring account after 12 minutes.
Kreuger was good in that occasion hitting the pack onerous and bringing the ball to floor.
Car park replace
Still ready for first aim
Adelaide already tripling Collingwood for uncontested marks 12-4 after simply eight minutes of play.
However, neither aspect have managed a aim but, it’s 0.1.1 apiece.
Hoskin-Elliott flies
Hoskin-Elliott doesn’t waste time producing a spotlight in his first sport again
Early match-ups
Madgen has the job on Fogarty, Nick Daicos is manning Rowe, Butts is shadowing Elliott and Grundy is locking horns with O’Reilly within the ruck.
Adelaide win toss
Rory Sloane wins the toss and the Crows are kicking to the Punt Road finish.
Collingwood run out
