AFL 2022 round 2 LIVE updates: McRae’s new-look Pies take on Crows at the MCG

Another couple of set shot objectives from Grundy and Kreuger see Collingwood apply a decent grip on this contest simply earlier than quarter-time, and the hosts lead by 23 factors, 5.2.32 to 1.3.9.

Kreuger actually loved kicking his first aim in Magpies colors, and the followers cherished it too, shouts of “Krooooooog” ring out across the MCG.