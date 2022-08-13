AFL 2022 round 22 LIVE updates: Dogs fight for finals survival, Cunnington makes emotional return

And at Adelaide Oval there shall be joyous and emotional scenes as North Melbourne champion Ben Cunnington lastly returns to an AFL area.

It’s been a harrowing and treacherous 13-month journey for the star Kangaroos midfielder who has needed to overcome two bouts of testicular most cancers, in addition to a calf pressure and a bout of COVID extra not too long ago.

But after getting via his first VFL hitout final week unscathed, the midfield bull is again and set to tackle the Crows.

Adelaide is ending the season nicely and is aiming for 3 wins in a row for the primary time in two years, whereas they’re gunning for 4 consecutive victories towards North for the primary time since 2009.

However, their type at their dwelling floor has been poor, with simply two wins from their previous seven video games there.

Meanwhile, the Kangaroos are nonetheless winless at Adelaide Oval, having struck on the market in all 9 matches.

In reality, they’ve misplaced their final 11 video games in Adelaide, with their final win within the South Australian capital coming again in 2011.