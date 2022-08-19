AFL 2022 round 23 LIVE updates: Dees showing humiliated Lions what it takes to be flag material

Bris.Lions 1.1, 2.3, 5.6 (36)

Melbourne 6.2, 13.3, 17.4 (106)

GOALS

Bris.Lions: Daniher 2, McStay, McCluggage, McCarthy

Melbourne: Pickett 4, Fritsch 4, B.Brown 3, Petracca 2, Lever, Langdon, Melksham, Neal-Bullen

DISPOSALS

Bris.Lions: Neale 23

Melbourne: Brayshaw 24, Oliver 23, Petracca 20, Harmes 17, Langdon 17

Brisbane have been bent over and relentlessly spanked on the bottom tonight.

This seems extra like a recreation between third and 18th fairly than third and fourth.

What an insipid exhibiting this has been from Brisbane with a lot on the road. And it’ll doubtless price them a double likelihood.

On the flip aspect, Melbourne have been completely sensational. They’ve recaptured their premiership depth and their stress, defence and attacking efficiency have all been on level all evening up to now.

Melbourne at the moment are dominating the contested possessions 117-101, whereas they’re additionally main the disposals 270-251, clearances 31-30 and hitouts 36-29.

How about this for a stat? The inside 50s are even 40-40, but Melbourne have had 10 extra scoring photographs 21-11, and 12 extra objectives 17-5.

The Demons’ goalkicking effectivity as soon as they enter ahead 50 is 43 per cent, in comparison with Brisbane’s 13 per cent.