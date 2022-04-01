AFL 2022 round 3 LIVE updates: Melbourne Demons, Essendon Bombers locked in battle as Wanganeen kicks memorable debut goal

It is an eerily comparable story to final evening’s sport between the Bulldogs and Swans.

Melbourne are clearly the higher facet and have been comfortably successful the midfield battle.

Clayton Oliver and Dyson Heppell battle for the soccer. Credit:AFL Photos by way of Getty Images

However, inaccuracy – significantly from set pictures – is hurting them.

Essendon fought again within the second quarter, however Clayton Oliver – who already has 17 touches – is main a Melbourne midfield that’s merely larger and stronger.

The Inside-50 rely tells the true story, with Melbourne main that 34 to 18.

But the Bombers are very a lot on this scrappy sport and lifted considerably within the second time period.

Goals to Andrew McGrath and Peter Wright helped the scoreboard look fairly respectable for Essendon but within the first quarter the outcome appeared close to sure.

Melbourne strikes the ball much better than the Bombers, whereas Essendon’s midfield appeared porous at instances.