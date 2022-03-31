AFL 2022 round 3 LIVE updates: Western Bulldogs, Sydney Swans face off to open round

Western Bulldogs spearhead Aaron Naughton has been declared a sure starter to face the unbeaten Swans on Thursday, however Hayden Crozier will miss after his worrying medical episode final week.

His inclusion regardless of a corked calf final week is a lift for final 12 months’s runners-up, who’ve endured a rocky begin to the season with losses to Melbourne and Carlton. Bailey Smith will return to the aspect after being sidelined with a hip criticism.

Western Bulldogs ahead Aaron Naughton suffered a corked calf final week in opposition to Carlton. Credit:AFL Photos

“Yeah, he should be fine, he trained the other day, we didn’t put it through a full session but he came through OK,” Beveridge stated of Naughton. “He’ll be picked within the crew and ought to be no worries to play, which is a little bit of a reduction.

Click here to read the story.