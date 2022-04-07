AFL 2022 round 4 LIVE updates: Melbourne Demons, Port Adelaide Magpies square off at Adelaide Oval

Former Carlton and Adelaide participant Eddie Betts says he was racially abused his whole profession however feared talking up for years as a result of he was anxious he would endure the identical destiny as Sydney nice Adam Goodes.

Goodes, a twin Brownlow medallist, known as out a younger Collingwood fan within the stands who racially vilified him throughout a sport within the Indigenous Round of 2013. Crowned Australian of the Year in 2014 for his advocacy in opposition to racism, he was subsequently subjected to a booing campaign by rival fans, which turned relentless in 2015 and hastened his retirement.

Betts advised AFL 360 he had been racially abused his whole profession however solely discovered the boldness to name it out at age 28. He performed at Carlton from 2005-13, joined Adelaide from 2014-19 and returned to the Blues for 2 closing seasons earlier than retiring on the finish of final yr.

“I found my voice at 28,” he mentioned on Wednesday evening.

“I’ve been racially abused my whole playing career, but I was too scared to call it out. I was too scared to speak up because I thought what would happen to ‘Goodesy’ is going to happen to me.”

