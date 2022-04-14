AFL 2022 round 5 LIVE updates: Brisbane Lions, Collingwood Magpies trade goals early
Key posts
Daniher nails it from 55m out
Joe Daniher has fired away from exterior the 50m arc and kicked his first purpose of the evening.
His kicked sailed via at just below put up peak. He has such an enormous kick!
Lions 18, Magpies 12 with 12 minutes left in Q1.
Neale objectives in his 2 hundredth
This is a wide-open recreation to begin with and Lachie Neale is the most recent to revenue discovering the bouncing ball 20m from purpose and snapping over his shoulder.
Neale has made a cracking begin to his 2 hundredth AFL recreation.
Lions 12, Magpies 12 with 15 minutes left in Q1.
Kreuger places Pies in entrance
Nathan Kreuger has snuck to the again of the pack and the ball sailed over and into his arms with the previous Geelong ahead snapping the purpose.
The Magpies are up for this match.
Magpies 12, Lions 6 with 16 minutes left in Q1.
De Goey responds
Jordan De Goey took the mark on the ahead 65m from purpose and was given a 50m penalty which noticed him introduced inside vary and he ran round to snap the foremost.
Lions 6, Pies 6 with 17 minutes to go in Q1.
Lyons kicks the opener
The Magpies virtually scored the opening purpose however they couldn’t get free to kick the ball and the Lions have ended up working the ball down the bottom till Charlie Cameron despatched a protracted kick to the pack the place it was knocked right down to Jarryd Lyons who grabbed the crumbs and kicked a purpose.
Lions 6, Pies 0 with 18 minutes to go in Q1.
The Lions famous person performs his 2 hundredth
Magpies bolstered: De Goey, Adams again amongst 5 Collingwood modifications
By Lachlan Abbott, Andrew Stafford and Ronny Lerner
Howe performs recreation 200
Magpies first VFL/AFLteam with 5 gamers over two metres tall
Inside 50s may very well be decisive
