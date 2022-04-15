AFL 2022 round 5 LIVE updates: ‘It’s a training run’: Carey savages North as Bulldogs take big lead in Good Friday clash
AFL 2022 spherical 5 LIVE updates: ‘It’s a coaching run’: Carey savages North as Bulldogs take massive lead in Good Friday conflict
We’re sorry, this function is at present unavailable. We’re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.
Loading
Key posts
Xerri offers North a lift
Young ruckman Tristan Xerri has kicked North’s second objective and, hopefully, given his facet a lift as this margin continues to develop.
Xerri has been very lively at the moment and got here up with the ball and kicked cleanly from his set shot.
Bulldogs 57, Roos 12 with 15 minutes left in Q2.
Cordy joins the goal-kickers
Zaine Cordy has kicked his first objective since 2018 because the Bulldogs proceed to construct their lead.
Cordy has transformed from a set shot after pulling in a powerful mark.
The lead is previous 50 factors.
Bulldogs 57, Roos 6 with 16 minutes left in Q2.
‘This is a training run’: Carey
North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey has known as the opening time period ‘a training run’ as his Kangaroos have been dominated by the Western Bulldogs.
Carey, who’s commentating for Channel Seven made the decision late within the first time period because the Roos fell 45 factors behind.
“It’s a training run,” Carey stated and Fox Footy’s Jordan Lewis stated one thing related saying it seemed like a “training drill”.
Last Good Friday the Roos lost by 128 points and they’re on monitor for the same margin at the moment.
QT: Western Bulldogs 8.3 (51) to North Melbourne 1.0 (6)
The Western Bulldogs are on monitor for a second Good Friday smashing of the Kangaroos in two years after breaking out to a 45-lead at quarter-time.
The Bulldogs are irresistible up to now however the Kangaroos haven’t been capable of get arms on them defensively or on the stoppages and are paying dearly for it.
Cody Weightman kicked 4 targets for the quarter and Marcus Bontempelli kicked two majors whereas the Bulldogs dominated contested possessions, uncontested marks and a variety of different stats.
This is ugly for the Roos.
Weightman has kicked 4 this quarter
Josh Bruce had 10 targets on this fixture final yr and he’s nonetheless out injured so Cody Weightman is choosing up the slack with 4 targets on this openign time period.
Weightman simply took a diving mark on the lead and gone again to kick it via the massive sticks from 50m out.
Bulldogs 50, Roos 6.
Bulldogs kicking targets for enjoyable
Make that three for Weightman
Cody Weightman has his third objective on this opening time period and the Bulldogs are on virtually on monitor to kick 200 factors with 44 up to now this quarter.
The variety of uncontested marks is an enormous situation for the Roos amongst different points.
Bulldogs 44, Roos 6 with three minutes left in Q1.
Weightman kicks his second
The Bulldogs have responded straight away with Weightman kicking his second objective, this time from a set shot.
This is getting ugly quick for North Melbourne who took a hammering on this fixture final yr.
Bulldogs 38, Roos 6 with 4 minutes left in Q1.
Kangaroos are on the board
Jaidyn Stephenson has kicked the primary objective for the Kangaroos taking a fast play-on after a free kick was known as for the Roos in a marking contest.
Now they should discover a option to cease the Bulldogs from surging ahead as this margin is already at 4 targets.
Bulldogs 32, Roos 6 with 5 minutes left in Q1.
Scott provides to the ache
The Bulldogs have kicked their fifth objective of this opening time period and the Roos are in deep trouble.
Anthony Scott took a mark contained in the 50m line and was pushed over by his defender which the umpire dominated was pointless and known as a 50m penalty which took Scott to the objective line for a straightforward main.
Bulldogs 32, Roos 0 with six minutes left in Q1.
Most Viewed in Sport
Loading