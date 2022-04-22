AFL 2022 round 6 LIVE updates: St Kilda loses Jack Hayes to knee injury in tight clash with Giants

Tragedy, in a sporting sense, has struck for the Saints with mature-age ruckman Jack Hayes going off with a suspected ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

If scans discover he has this harm, it will likely be the tip of his season.

Jack Hayes. Credit:AFL Photos by way of Getty Images

Hayes has received followers across the league by working his approach from the SANFL to enjoying for the Saints within the AFL and he kicked a aim earlier within the night time.

Now he could possibly be dealing with 12 months of rehab and restoration.

The sub has been made with Jarrod Lienert coming into the sport.