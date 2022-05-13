AFL 2022 Round 9 LIVE updates: ‘Like he has been hit by a truck’: Ill Pendlebury out as Bulldogs dominate Collingwood

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge will coach from the boundary line tonight in an try to supply his gamers and workers extra assist and optimistic suggestions.

Beveridge is normally camped within the coaches field however will go away his assistants to supply prospectives from above as he works with the gamers at floor degree.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge. Credit:AFL Photos

“This will be the first time that I have ever just coached from the boundary,” Beveridge instructed Fox Footy.

“With all the changes, I feel I need to support our staff as much as our players.

“The start will be critical. We need to make decisions together and stay positive so I will support the players at ground level.”