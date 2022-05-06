AFL 2022 round eight LIVE updates: Dogs and Power off to entertaining start, North face high-flying Freo
Key posts
Dogs again in entrance
Naughton stamps his mark on the competition with a pair of targets to offer the Bulldogs again the lead on the 31-minute mark of the primary quarter, 4.3.27 to 4.0.24.
The star Dogs ahead turns into the sport’s first a number of goalkicker.
Power pile on 4 targets in a row
Port Adelaide have properly and really settled now after a gradual begin.
They’ve now kicked the final 4 targets of the sport after Finlayson and milestone man Powell-Pepper added their names to the goalkicking checklist.
After 24 minutes, the Power lead by 10 factors, 4.0.24 to 2.2.14.
Now the Power are beginning discover house across the floor and exploiting it just like the Dogs did early.
The sport has undergone fairly a metamorphosis from that standpoint.
Power in enterprise
The Power hit again with targets from Gray and Motlop and after 18 minutes, they path by simply two factors, 2.0.12 to 2.2.14.
A great way of allaying early fears that the sport may’ve gone the identical means as final yr’s preliminary closing, as a result of the Bulldogs began this sport strongly.
Kangas chilling
The North boys taking a relaxed strategy to their preparation for his or her assembly with Fremantle in Perth.
Subs confirmed
The medical substitutes at Optus Stadium are Neil Erasmus (Fremantle) and Jack Mahony (North Melbourne).
Power below strain early
The Dogs have been given an excessive amount of time and house when transferring the ball ahead. The Power want to extend their strain.
The Dogs had 5 of the primary six clearances, and lead the within 50s 6-1.
Port have truly achieved a very good job of sustaining their 13-point deficit after 12 minutes.
The hosts are nonetheless but to attain.
Dogs begin properly
The Bulldogs are off to a sizzling begin and after six minutes, they lead by 13 factors, 2.1.13 to 0.0.0.
McNeil and Bailey Smith are the goalkickers to this point.
Early match-ups
Aliir has acquired the large job on Naughton, Martin and Hayes are opposed one another within the ruck.
Dogs win the toss
Stand-in Bulldogs captain Jack Macrae wins the toss and he has chosen to kick to the Cathedral End first up.
Power run out
Port Adelaide enter the world…
