AFL 2022 round five LIVE updates: Cats hit back after hot Hawthorn start, Reeves seriously injured

Hawthorn 5.3, 8.4 (52)

Geelong 1.4, 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Moore 4, Lewis, Breust, O’Meara, Gunston

Geelong: Hawkins 2, Cameron, Stengle, Holmes, Dangerfield

DISPOSALS

Hawthorn: Sicily 15, Newcombe 13, Impey 12

Geelong: Selwood 12, Duncan 11, Stewart 11

Hawthorn jumped out of the blocks with three objectives from their first 20 touches earlier than Geelong had touched the ball.

Dylan Moore was the star early with 4 objectives within the first half – three from deserved free kicks – as Hawthorn answered each Geelong problem and being very environment friendly once they went ahead, notably from centre clearances.

However, the Cats had been coming, their trigger helped by an unlucky damage to Hawks’ ruckman Ned Reeves who dislocated his shoulder when making a spoil late within the first quarter.

Tom Hawkins kicked an excellent objective from the boundary on the half-time siren to cut back the margin to 10 factors, which was a smaller lead than the Hawks deserved.