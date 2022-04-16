AFL 2022 round five LIVE updates: Saints chase four wins in a row against revitalised Suns

St Kilda have a golden alternative to make it 4 wins in a row as we speak, and safe their finest begin to a season (4-1) since 2019.

The Saints have gained their final six video games towards the Suns, however the final 5 of these encounters have been close-run issues, determined by a median of simply 4 factors. Suffice to say Gold Coast shall be eager to lastly break via for that ever-elusive win towards St Kilda.

And the Suns head into this sport in nice kind, having smashed Carlton by 30 factors and handing the Blues their first lack of the yr within the course of.

St Kilda’s current file at Marvel Stadium isn’t flash, with solely 5 wins from their final 13 video games there whereas the Suns have gained two of their final 4 on the venue.

Gold Coast’s solely win towards the Saints in Melbourne from 5 makes an attempt got here all the best way again in 2014.