AFL 2022 round seven LIVE updates: Young Cat subbed out as Geelong take early lead, GWS jump Crows

Geelong 5.0 (30)

Fremantle 3.3 (21)

GOALS

Geelong: Hawkins 2, Stengle 2, Blicavs

Fremantle: Lobb, O’Driscoll, Schultz

DISPOSALS

Geelong: Stewart 9, C.Guthrie 7, Close 6

Fremantle: Lobb 8, Aish 6, Brayshaw 6

The Dockers responded properly after conceding the primary three objectives, and will nearly be in entrance had Lobb and Brodie not each hit the submit.

The Cats are main the contested possessions 41-40, tackles 23-15, clearances 11-10, inside 50s 18-9, marks 15-12, contested marks 3-0, hitouts 11-9 and free kicks 9-6.

But regardless of all of that, the guests have had extra scoring pictures (6-5) and disposals (84-80).