AFL 2022 round six LIVE updates: Bulldogs take on Crows in Ballarat

Highlighting how sluggish the beginning has been to this yr for the Bulldogs is that they’re looking for back-to-back wins for the primary time since final yr’s finals sequence.

But they’ve had the wooden over Adelaide in current instances, profitable their final three encounters by a median of 47 factors, they usually’re aiming for 4 consecutive victories towards the Crows for the primary time since 2011.

The Dogs have additionally made an excellent begin to life at their Ballart residence, profitable 5 of seven video games there, together with their final 4 – two of which had been towards the Crows.

Adelaide, in the meantime, are looking for back-to-back wins for the primary time in additional than 12 months.