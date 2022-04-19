AFL Bulldogs’ Hunter takes personal leave

Western Bulldogs winger Lachie Hunter will take an indefinite depart of absence from the AFL membership whereas he offers with private points.

The Bulldogs stated they’d assist Hunter as he handled some “individual challenges”, saying he would not play at both AFL or VFL stage throughout his time away.

“Lachie has been dealing with some personal issues for a period of time,” Bulldogs soccer boss Chris Grant stated.

“After some recent internal discussions, it has been determined and agreed with Lachie that the best course of action is for him to spend some time away from the Club while he addresses his personal issues.

“We will proceed to assist Lachie throughout his depart of absence, together with his private wellbeing the only real focus for everybody within the instant time period.

“During this period of absence from the football program Lachie will not play at either AFL or VFL level.

“We count on that Lachie’s privateness will probably be revered throughout this era.”

Hunter, 27, has played all five games so far this season and 168 in total for the Bulldogs since his debut in 2013.

The former membership vice-captain missed 4 video games in 2020 as a consequence of private causes.