AFL Bulldogs wary of wounded Tigers’ bite

Few folks have extra cause to be cautious of a wounded Richmond than Luke Beveridge.

The Tigers’ 1-2 begin after lacking finals final 12 months has prompted discussions over whether or not a Richmond dynasty that delivered three premierships in 4 years is coming to its finish.

But in each 2020 and 2021 the Tigers silenced some critics by accounting for the Bulldogs – who they will face on Saturday evening on the MCG.

Beveridge is ready for the same response from them beneath stress.

“Two years ago in 2020 we were in the hub, we’d started the year off okay. The Tigers had Bachar Houli stay behind in Melbourne (along with) Shane Edwards, they had some injuries, they had some off-field stuff going on,” Beveridge mentioned.

“Similar rumblings around how they were challenged and how it was going to be difficult for them and they came out and they did a number on us.

“Last 12 months we might received our first 5 video games and clearly they took up the problem and so they sat us on our behinds.

“So we’ve had a couple of recent outings where we know what the Tigers are capable of, and backs to the wall, there’s not many teams and clubs better in the competition. So we’ve got to be ready for that.

“We had some momentum going into final week’s sport and our problem will probably be to search out that depth that is going to not less than have the ability to match the Tiges firstly of the sport and be prepared for an arm wrestle.”

Beveridge said there wasn’t necessarily an aura around Richmond but “their popularity hasn’t diminished in any vogue”.

Skipper Marcus Bontempelli has recovered well from a shoulder knock while Beveridge noted a nine-day break had helped the star Bulldog’s lingering ankle injury.

The Bulldogs will field a significantly understrength defence with Alex Keath (hamstring) and Zaine Cordy (concussion) sidelined.

Former Hawk Tim O’Brien will debut down back while Bailey Williams has been recalled.

They’ll face a tough task with Jack Riewoldt returning from injury to join Tom Lynch and Noah Balta up forward for Richmond.

“Seven talls, we’re moving into with solely 5, so on paper, there is a theoretical benefit within the air,” Beveridge mentioned.

“So we want stress on the footy and we’ll must have smart heads going inside our 50 as nicely and ensure that we’re discovering our teammates in house to benefit.”

The Tigers regain Dion Prestia but Dylan Grimes (hamstring) is sidelined, replaced by Ben Miller.

Bulldog Mitch Hannan withdrew with sickness on Friday, changed by Lachlan McNeil.